Schmidt P J Investment Management Upped Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Market Valuation Rose; Vision Capital Management Decreased Electronic Arts Com (EA) Stake by $506,313; Share Value Declined

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 4,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,347 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 32,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $115.12. About 15.31M shares traded or 36.84% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global April Manufacturing PMI: Summary; 15/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER ISSUES NOTE ON US FARES; 27/03/2018 – M.VIDEO MVID.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 435 ROUBLES FROM 425 ROUBLES; 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees Possible 40% Equity Correction in 2-3 Yrs; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SEC.PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)- SKY AMENDMENT; 14/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan’s former head of blockchain Amber Baldet announced a new blockchain start-up called Clovyr; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Rtg On JPMorgan Comm Mtg Sec Corp 2004-LN2

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc Com (EA) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 5,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,902 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, down from 31,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $89.55. About 5.95M shares traded or 47.02% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. The insider Friedman Stacey sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310. Petno Douglas B sold $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. The insider Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Affinity Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.45% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Evanson Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,046 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Annex Advisory Service Limited Liability holds 22,439 shares. Gfs Advsrs Lc owns 16,865 shares. The New Jersey-based Harding Loevner LP has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Loews Corporation stated it has 170,193 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Aristotle Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 3.05M shares or 1.84% of the stock. Brown Advisory holds 0.79% or 2.74 million shares in its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 1.89% or 247,355 shares in its portfolio. Harvey Invest Communication Ltd Liability Com accumulated 21,506 shares. Summit Group Lc has 7,700 shares. Appleton Partners Inc Ma holds 2.21% or 165,056 shares in its portfolio. Ejf Cap Ltd Liability holds 2,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Intll reported 23.72 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Trust Communications invested in 35 shares. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Inv Advsr has invested 0.11% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Huntington State Bank stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Prudential Fincl invested in 0.05% or 285,917 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Victory Inc has invested 0.02% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Carroll Financial Associates owns 100 shares. Fil Ltd has invested 0.24% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Verition Fund Ltd Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,284 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Com reported 5,165 shares. Tb Alternative Assets, Cayman Islands-based fund reported 11,200 shares. Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Wellington Mgmt Group Llp reported 0.09% stake. Polar Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Moreover, Davis Selected Advisers has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $359.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Iboxx $ Invest Grade C (LQD) by 4,060 shares to 42,040 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. $114,710 worth of stock was sold by Miele Laura on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 12,000 shares valued at $1.23M was made by Bruzzo Chris on Monday, February 11. Schatz Jacob J. had sold 3,000 shares worth $306,330.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.57% negative EPS growth.