Schmidt P J Investment Management Upped Stake in Adobe (ADBE); Markston International Raised Conocophillips (COP) Stake by $381,480 as Shares Declined

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 79.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,250 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $866,000, up from 1,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $304.23. About 1.46M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 5,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,812 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, up from 75,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $59.7. About 3.24 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 07/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips has moved to take Caribbean assets of Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 23/05/2018 – Aruba court lifts Conoco seizures affecting Citgo oil cargoes; 16/05/2018 – Enough global oil supplies to avoid possible disruptions in Caribbean – U.S; 27/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 27/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 14/05/2018 – FP Energy: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK — EAST TIMOR AND AUSTRALIA SIGN TREATY TO RESOLVE LONG-RUNNING DISPUTE ON MARITIME BORDER IN TIMOR SEA; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – APPROVALS MILESTONE CONFIRMS BAROSSA AS THE LEADING CANDIDATE TO SUPPLY BACKFILL GAS TO DARWIN LNG; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co. (The) (NYSE:BA) by 3,391 shares to 103,761 shares, valued at $39.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Company by 1,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,274 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson & invested in 111,159 shares. 8,416 were accumulated by Excalibur Mngmt. The Michigan-based Aspen Invest Mgmt has invested 0.31% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Independent Investors invested in 5,550 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 61,504 shares. Rampart Inv Mngmt Co Limited Liability Corporation invested in 10,411 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Skba Mngmt Lc invested in 0.98% or 91,180 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 33,663 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Lc has 106,769 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 0.09% stake. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.96% or 46,931 shares. Greenwood Gearhart Incorporated invested in 117,162 shares or 2.29% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Ltd Llc reported 1,476 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.2% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 10,352 shares. 4,940 are owned by Freestone Capital Lc.

