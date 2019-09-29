Schmidt P J Investment Management Trimmed Holding in Dominion Resources Va New (D) by $331,408 as Stock Value Declined; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Rose, Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Lifted Holding by $1.00 Million

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc Va New (D) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 4,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 34,062 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63 million, down from 38,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc Va New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 2.30M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 74.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 4,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 9,657 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.36M, up from 5,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 4.24 million shares traded or 10.56% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intersect Capital Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Greenleaf Trust stated it has 12,558 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.97% or 1.86 million shares. 2.88 million were reported by Ameriprise Financial Inc. Capstone, Illinois-based fund reported 1,122 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co holds 0.85% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 191,052 shares. Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Co invested 1.13% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Veritas Management Limited Liability Partnership owns 436,151 shares or 9.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oak Ridge Ltd Llc has 1.53% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 38,511 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Valmark Advisers invested in 0.01% or 1,171 shares. Mcdaniel Terry stated it has 1,705 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Hollencrest Mgmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Hoplite Cap Management LP reported 3.39% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Adell Harriman And Carpenter Incorporated reported 31,527 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 60,188 shares or 2.99% of their US portfolio. Coldstream Mgmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 253,736 were accumulated by Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company. Thrivent For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 42,819 shares. Nadler has 3,700 shares. 2.85 million were accumulated by Prudential Fin Incorporated. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Country Tru State Bank owns 88 shares. Hallmark Management reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wade G W & holds 2,756 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has invested 0.44% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). City Co invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 154,736 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 14,532 shares.

