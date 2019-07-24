Schmidt P J Investment Management Trimmed By $335,407 Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Weitz Investment Management Raised Its Guidewire Software (GWRE) Position

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) stake by 68.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Weitz Investment Management Inc acquired 75,150 shares as Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)’s stock rose 12.85%. The Weitz Investment Management Inc holds 185,150 shares with $17.99 million value, up from 110,000 last quarter. Guidewire Software Inc now has $8.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $101.21. About 220,490 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 4.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 2,413 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc holds 56,398 shares with $7.88 million value, down from 58,811 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $342.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $129.13. About 3.68 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) stake by 105,000 shares to 220,000 valued at $7.23 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) stake by 58,222 shares and now owns 91,778 shares. Liberty Broadband Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). 494,787 were reported by Massachusetts Fin Svcs Co Ma. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Swiss National Bank reported 147,618 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Japan-based Daiwa Grp has invested 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Ranger Invest LP owns 29 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 94 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 128,326 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Moreover, Campbell Inv Adviser Lc has 0.37% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 7,786 shares. Fdx Advsrs stated it has 0.02% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Blackrock holds 0.02% or 3.94 million shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.03% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 136,620 shares. 237,508 are held by Dsam Prtn (London) Ltd.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.76 million activity. Ryu Marcus sold $1.76 million worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Guidewire Software had 8 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) on Friday, February 1 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of GWRE in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. The stock has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray on Monday, March 4.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity. The insider HEWSON MARILLYN A bought 3,000 shares worth $419,040.