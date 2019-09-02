Schmidt P J Investment Management Trimmed Abbvie (ABBV) Stake By $392,800; SPEAKEASY CANNABIS CLUB LTD ORDINARY SHA (SPBBF) Sellers Decreased By 33.33% Their Shorts

SPEAKEASY CANNABIS CLUB LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:SPBBF) had a decrease of 33.33% in short interest. SPBBF’s SI was 3,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 33.33% from 4,500 shares previously. With 19,300 avg volume, 0 days are for SPEAKEASY CANNABIS CLUB LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:SPBBF)’s short sellers to cover SPBBF’s short positions. It closed at $0.4137 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 6.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 4,910 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc holds 71,470 shares with $5.76M value, down from 76,380 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $96.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.42 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMlNATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE WON’T SEEK ACCELERATED OKAY FOR ROVA-T IN CERTAIN SCLC; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA

Speakeasy Cannabis Club Ltd. intends to produce medical cannabis in Canada. The company has market cap of $34.67 million.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $3.62 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was made by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, August 29. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock or 30,400 shares. On Monday, July 29 the insider Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02 million. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 16.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $81’s average target is 23.21% above currents $65.74 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $90 target. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform” on Monday, April 29. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Piper Jaffray.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.21 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.88% EPS growth.