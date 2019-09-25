Schmidt P J Investment Management Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Trimmed by $393,708 as Valuation Rose; As Merck & Co (MRK) Market Valuation Rose, Orleans Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 27.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 5,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 24,550 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06 million, up from 19,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $83.49. About 2.93 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 05/03/2018 – ADURO REPORTS MILESTONE ACHIEVED UNDER MERCK & CO. PACT FOR INI; 30/03/2018 – Merck’s Zepatier Sales Fall; Hepatitis C Market Unchanged; 03/05/2018 – MERCK – BASED ON KEYNOTE-407 TRIAL DATA, RECENTLY SUBMITTED A SUPPLEMENTAL BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 21/03/2018 – MSD Animal Health Receives Positive Opinion from European Medicines Agency for BRAVECTO® Plus (fluralaner plus moxidectin) Spot-on Solution for Cats; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Soliticor General urges Supreme Court to review Merck case about warnings; 11/04/2018 – CAFC: IN RE: MERCK & CIE [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1960 – 2018-04-11; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 3,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 68,046 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.46M, down from 71,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $123.04. About 3.08M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 27/03/2018 – Pampers Welcomes Chrissy Teigen to the Family as First-Ever Creative Consultant for New Pampers Pure Collection; 14/03/2018 – OBJ LTD OBJ.AX – REGAINS RIGHTS TO SUB-CATEGORIES IN AMENDED AGREEMENT WITH PROCTER & GAMBLE; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER – FORKLIFT OPERATOR AT PROCTER & GAMBLE PLANT WAS INVOLVED IN AN ACCIDENT AND PASSED AWAY ON MAY 24TH; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 18/04/2018 – P&G Updates Schedule for Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results; Webcast Discussion Now Planned for Thursday, April 19; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29 billion and $132.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 11,671 shares to 80,621 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc Com Cl A (NASDAQ:CME) by 10,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,120 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold MRK shares while 596 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 565 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.81 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc, which manages about $434.11 million and $346.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 287 shares to 3,982 shares, valued at $7.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 4,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).