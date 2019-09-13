Schmidt P J Investment Management Stake in Analog Devices (ADI) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Rose; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Stake in Xpo Logistics (Call) (XPO) Decreased by $1.43 Million

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 10.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 3,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 27,739 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13 million, down from 31,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $116.79. About 1.29 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (XPO) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.34 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $74.78. About 725,352 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 119.7 MLN VS EUR 85.5 MLN YEAR AGO; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2506 – 2018-03-07; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 51C; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 200.4 MLN VS EUR 204.9 MLN YEAR AGO

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 20.22% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.89 per share. XPO’s profit will be $98.63M for 17.47 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.41% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.68 million for 23.93 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

