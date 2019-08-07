Schmidt P J Investment Management Raised Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake; American Financial Group Has 1.06 Sentiment

American Financial Group Inc (AFG) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 145 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 137 sold and reduced stakes in American Financial Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 54.18 million shares, down from 56.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding American Financial Group Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 106 Increased: 98 New Position: 47.

American Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.97 billion. It operates through four divisions: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other. It has a 12.69 P/E ratio. The firm offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

The stock increased 2.21% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $100.04. About 436,368 shares traded or 28.67% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) has declined 5.67% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 09/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp. Announces Exchange Offering a High Quality Portfolio Consisting of 15 North American Financial Service; 30/05/2018 – American Financial at Morgan Stanley Conference Jun 12; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94; 02/05/2018 – AFG – LAB ENTREPRENØR TO BUILD HARDANGERBADET; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD 56 APARTMENTS AT LØRENSKOG; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Backs FY18 Core Net Operating EPS $7.90-$8.40; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q EPS $1.60; 13/03/2018 – American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) Partners with ValueInsured to Offer Its Customers Down Payment Protection with AFN Prote

American Financial Group Inc 401(K) Retirement & Savings Plan holds 100% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. for 2.69 million shares. Wealthquest Corp owns 393,162 shares or 14.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc has 1.95% invested in the company for 120,413 shares. The New York-based Lomas Capital Management Llc has invested 1.45% in the stock. Covington Investment Advisors Inc., a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 43,607 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Invests holds 0.81% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 269,102 shares. Natixis reported 23,617 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 72,729 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Tiemann Advsr Llc holds 0.34% or 1,650 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Managers Limited Liability accumulated 5,065 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc holds 6.31M shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Cape Ann Natl Bank reported 765 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Inc owns 2.71M shares. Finance Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 22 shares. King Luther Cap Corporation invested in 2.28% or 1.12 million shares. 27,586 were reported by Autus Asset Management Limited. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.18% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Hsbc Pcl holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 453,782 shares. South State Corp accumulated 34,820 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0.24% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

