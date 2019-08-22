Schmidt P J Investment Management Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Lifted as Valuation Rose; Microchip Tech (MCHP) Shareholder Coho Partners LTD Raised Holding

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Microchip Tech Inc. (MCHP) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 78,339 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.59% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.75 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Microchip Tech Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $88.78. About 125,753 shares traded. Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has risen 1.30% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHP News: 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Capital Expenditures $70M-$90M; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY GETS ANTITRUST CLEARANCE IN TAIWAN,; 16/05/2018 – Robecosam Adds Maxim Integrated, Exits WGL, Cuts Microchip: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees Closing Microsemi Buy In Late May or Early June; 23/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY PRICES $1B JUNE 2023 NOTES AT 4.333%; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Gets U.S. Antitrust Clearance for Microsemi Buy; 29/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY OF ABOUT $3.8 BLN – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Microchip Technology Sees Closing Microsemi Buy in June; 08/05/2018 – Microchip Tech Sees 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 61.5%-62%; 21/05/2018 – MICROCHIP TO OFFER SR SECURED NOTES OF MULTIPLE TRANCHES

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 4,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 37,347 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 32,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $108.4. About 938,535 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 19/04/2018 – 75% of ultra-rich investors predict the economy will hit recession by 2020, a J.P. Morgan survey found; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan working on potential spin-off of main blockchain project- FT; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 13 (Table); 25/05/2018 – Here is the City: People News – HSBC, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR RAISES FARES $3 ONE WAY, OTHERS MAY MATCH: JPMORGAN; 23/05/2018 – GALP ENERGIA SA GALP.LS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 18 EUROS FROM 17 EUROS; 16/05/2018 – Presidio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT WORKING W/ OFAC; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan is considering spinning off Quorum because the technology has attracted significant outside interest

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MCHP shares while 210 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 317.11 million shares or 20.08% more from 264.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peddock Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,245 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Spirit Of America, New York-based fund reported 2,050 shares. Schroder Inv Management Gp, Maine-based fund reported 337,834 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 34,553 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 1.16% or 54,917 shares. Blair William & Company Il reported 195,870 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated stated it has 6,697 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Abner Herrman Brock Lc owns 5,660 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). 26,523 are owned by Dnb Asset Management As. Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 0.03% in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP). Partner Mngmt Lp has 31,111 shares. Fil has 0% invested in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) for 2 shares. Legacy Cap invested in 1.39% or 35,800 shares. 29,915 are held by Commercial Bank.

