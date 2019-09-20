Schmidt P J Investment Management Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $417,695 as Valuation Declined; Bridges Investment Management Holding in Philip Morris International In (PM) Lowered as Stock Price Declined

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 3,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 53,393 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.44M, down from 56,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 8.09M shares traded or 10.98% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video)

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 8,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 137,647 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.81 million, down from 146,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 7.94 million shares traded or 19.17% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 18/04/2018 – Philip Morris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc, which manages about $434.11 million and $346.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Group Inc Cl A (NYSE:CBG) by 6,320 shares to 55,749 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 27,236 were accumulated by Holderness Invests. Susquehanna Llp reported 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 14,359 are held by Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability. Gam Hldg Ag reported 153,285 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Greenleaf Tru invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Badgley Phelps And Bell Incorporated holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 169,979 shares. Foster And Motley stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Marco Inv Limited Liability reported 28,930 shares stake. Pillar Pacific Capital Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.81% or 51,829 shares. De Burlo Inc holds 0.05% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. 10 owns 114,149 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Limited has 0.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 33,475 shares. Richard C Young & Comm Limited holds 2.52% or 95,448 shares. Shayne Co Limited Com has invested 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 43,911 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,525 were accumulated by Torch Wealth Management Lc. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Co owns 43,805 shares. Ftb Advsrs has invested 0.15% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 4.62 million shares stake. Cutter Brokerage Inc reported 4,790 shares. Lau Associate Lc reported 14,936 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Brinker Capital has 86,645 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 1.79 million shares. Greenleaf Tru owns 14,606 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 8,130 shares. Spc Financial holds 2,600 shares. Excalibur Mngmt stated it has 0.81% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Acg Wealth reported 9,946 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Leavell Inv has invested 0.12% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Naples Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, Florida-based fund reported 10,440 shares.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20,052 shares to 146,759 shares, valued at $28.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp Cl A (NYSE:CCL) by 25,686 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Index F (IVW).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.14 billion for 12.99 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.