Schmidt P J Investment Management Lifted Position in Nike Cl B (NKE); Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Cut Halliburton Co (HAL) Holding by $612,722; Share Value Declined

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 10.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 27,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 229,151 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.21 million, down from 257,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.19. About 9.37M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton takes hit in Venezuela; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton writes off investment in crisis-hit Venezuela; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 5,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 50,860 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27 million, up from 45,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $91.7. About 5.31 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS NOW EXPECT TO GROW NIKE AIR BUSINESS BY SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 15/05/2018 – AmericnStatesman: Trae Young being courted by Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and….Puma?; 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA TOTAL REVENUE $3,571 MLN VS $3,782 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc, which manages about $434.11M and $346.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 4,515 shares to 24,952 shares, valued at $7.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,113 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $154,800 activity.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.19 million for 12.29 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $688.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5,984 shares to 57,641 shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 17,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).