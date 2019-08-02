Schmidt P J Investment Management Lifted Position in Adobe (ADBE) as Market Value Rose; Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (DKL) Shareholder Tortoise Capital Advisors Has Raised Holding

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 79.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,250 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $866,000, up from 1,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $6.39 during the last trading session, reaching $292.05. About 1.58 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (DKL) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 29,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 287,927 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34M, up from 258,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $777.13M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $31.84. About 12,466 shares traded. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 04/04/2018 – Israel’s Delek Group sells Faroe stake for 70 mln pounds; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA DNO.OL – DNO ASA, NORWEGIAN OIL AND GAS OPERATOR, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q PROFIT $62.7M; 26/04/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to $0.75 per Limited Partner Unit; 21/04/2018 – DJ Delek Logistics Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DKL); 02/04/2018 – Delek US Holdings Simplifies Debt Structure with new $1.0 Billion Revolving Credit Facility and $700.0 Million Term Loan B; 22/05/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP to Participate in the 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 07/03/2018 – Noble, Delek seek rights to EMG pipeline for Egypt natgas supply; 21/05/2018 – ISRAEL ORDERS PAZ REFINERY, DELEK ASHDOD TO CUT AIR POLLUTION; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Delek Logistics Rtg To “BB-‘, Dbt Rtgs; Otlk Stbl

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Cap Ks invested in 0.08% or 140,000 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 8,915 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 3 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) or 148 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 777,705 shares. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 174,616 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Homrich & Berg stated it has 10,033 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd reported 0.07% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Winslow Evans & Crocker owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Lc reported 12,451 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 31,946 shares. Advisory Research Incorporated holds 1.26 million shares or 0.79% of its portfolio.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 375,809 shares to 14.50 million shares, valued at $1.01B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 881,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.16M shares, and cut its stake in Bp Midstream Partners L.P..

