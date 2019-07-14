Schmidt P J Investment Management Increases Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); Perigon Wealth Management Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $1.18 Million

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 8,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,358 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06M, down from 51,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.78M shares traded or 151.95% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 1,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,851 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.38 million, up from 28,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $265.9. About 5.23M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Minnesota-based First Light Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sheets Smith Wealth has 11,966 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Town And Country National Bank And Co Dba First Bankers Co has invested 2.31% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 10,728 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va accumulated 102,362 shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 13,797 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Main Street Lc reported 71,197 shares. Lincoln Corporation reported 33,375 shares stake. 1,569 are held by Athena Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Insight 2811 holds 9,355 shares or 1% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Oh holds 1.00 million shares. Commercial Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited holds 6.25% or 93,932 shares. Voya Ltd Co reported 0.85% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cambridge Tru owns 2.36% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 282,222 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc invested 2.77% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 13.87 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 2,573 shares to 30,078 shares, valued at $4.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange (Traded Fd Tr Ftse Rafi 1000).

