Schmidt P J Investment Management Increased Nike Cl B (NKE) Holding by $439,402; Abbvie (ABBV) Holding Maintained by Westchester Capital Management Inc

Westchester Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc bought 8,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 113,414 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.25 million, up from 105,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $71.14. About 2.42 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES ADDED AMZN, CMCSA, WFC, BIIB, ABBV; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – PLANS GLOBAL REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR UPADACITINIB IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 23/04/2018 – EMA VALIDATES TYPE II VARIATION FOR MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie: Tender Offer and Withdrawal Rights Will Expire at Midnight ET May 29, 2018; 28/03/2018 – AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: FDA Requires Extended Time for Review of Additional Info in New Drug Application

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 5,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 50,860 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27 million, up from 45,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $87.49. About 1.16M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS SPORTSWEAR CATEGORY CONTINUES TO GROW DOUBLE DIGITS WITH STRONG GROWTH ACROSS BOTH FOOTWEAR AND APPAREL; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace BehaviorComplaints; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE FLAT IN FY 4Q; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – IMPACT OF TAX ACT RESULTED IN ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGES THAT REDUCED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $1.25 IN QTR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc, which manages about $434.11 million and $346.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 4,515 shares to 24,952 shares, valued at $7.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,288 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. $776,250 worth of stock was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M worth of stock or 15,552 shares.

Westchester Capital Management Inc, which manages about $275.98M and $255.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,766 shares to 91,872 shares, valued at $12.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.