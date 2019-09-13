Schmidt P J Investment Management Holds Stake in Nike Cl B (NKE); Somerset Trust Company Has Lowered Its Microsoft Com (MSFT) Position by $802,389

Somerset Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company sold 6,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,070 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.46 million, down from 84,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $137.3. About 12.52 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Fewer Russian spies in U.S. but getting harder to track; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.95 AND INCREASED 36%; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 5,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 50,860 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27 million, up from 45,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 2.39 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse brand loses chief marketing officer to Supreme- Bloomberg; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019; 08/05/2018 – Oregonian: Nike purge continues — five more managers out; 07/05/2018 – BNP Paribas Netherland Adds Worldpay, Exits Nike: 13F; 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 23/03/2018 – Nike Still ‘Most Valuable’ Apparel Brand Despite Recent Setbacks; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chemung Canal Com holds 4.62% or 148,392 shares in its portfolio. Garrison Bradford And Associate, New York-based fund reported 7,300 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv holds 15,713 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Wisconsin Lc holds 3.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 50,290 shares. Willow Creek Wealth holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,914 shares. Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Ltd Company has invested 0.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winslow Cap Mngmt holds 7.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10.80M shares. Maryland-based Sandy Spring Natl Bank has invested 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 3,590 are owned by Earnest Partners Lc. Cannell Peter B & Inc reported 922,780 shares stake. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 19,007 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 3.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). accumulated 1,599 shares. Da Davidson & reported 696,812 shares stake. Homrich Berg holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 76,194 shares.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc, which manages about $434.11 million and $346.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,005 shares to 53,393 shares, valued at $7.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,570 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cim Invest Mangement holds 0.31% or 10,088 shares. Jacobs And Ca holds 1.88% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 138,732 shares. Citigroup reported 1.04M shares stake. Altfest L J And Co Inc invested in 2,904 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.84% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Interest Inc invested 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has 1.45% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Co owns 59,970 shares. Kepos LP has invested 0.26% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The New Jersey-based Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Westpac Banking Corp reported 227,928 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Fin has 0.38% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability owns 0.46% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 604,717 shares.