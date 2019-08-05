Schmidt P J Investment Management Holds Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM); Freshford Capital Management Has Lifted Position in Post Hldgs (POST) by $9.81 Million as Market Value Declined

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 263,197 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79M, up from 173,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $100.27. About 896,600 shares traded or 62.80% up from the average. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 27/03/2018 – Post Holdings: Closure of Clinton Facility, Transfer of Production Capabilities Expected to Be Completed by September 2019; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – AMENDMENT REDUCES INTEREST RATE ON TERM LOAN BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO EURODOLLAR RATE PLUS 2.00% OR BASE RATE PLUS 1.00%; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS AFFIRMS 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF AMENDMENT TO DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT FOR PROPOSED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF ITS PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 div forecast; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Private Brands Business; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group forecast; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 460.62 BLN YEN VS LOSS 28.98 YEN, 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 330.00 BLN YEN (-28.4 %); 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 4,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 37,347 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 32,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $109.51. About 11.20M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – MILLICOM TO WEBCAST PRESENTATION BY CEO MAURICIO RAMOS AT J.P. MORGAN CONFERENCE ON MAY 16; 03/05/2018 – Cable One Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – SONOVA HOLDING AG SOON.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 173 FROM SFR 142; 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY – EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK; 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Adjusted Overhead Ratio 56%; 11/05/2018 – EXPERIAN PLC EXPN.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1900P FROM 1785P; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ramakrishnan on the Impact of Protectionist Rhetoric on China’s Economy (Video); 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Rival banks are said to be reluctant to use the platform because it is so closely associated with J. P. Morgan, the FT reported

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca stated it has 20,402 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. 6,976 are owned by Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation. 74,688 were accumulated by Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc). Autus Asset Ltd Llc holds 1.05% or 63,015 shares. Alta Cap Mgmt Ltd, Utah-based fund reported 39,565 shares. Huntington Bankshares owns 2.93% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.75M shares. Sky Invest Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,793 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Tiemann Inv Advisors Limited holds 2.49% or 32,239 shares in its portfolio. Stewart And Patten Limited Liability Company holds 245,070 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 59,973 shares. Quantbot LP reported 1,609 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Roosevelt Inv Gp Inc reported 162,672 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 17,905 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Coldstream Capital Mngmt reported 0.38% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Parkside Bancorp Trust invested 0.45% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 was bought by CROWN JAMES S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Ag has invested 0.71% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Harvest Cap Strategies Llc accumulated 5.39% or 35,000 shares. Ellington Management Ltd Com stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). 2,677 are owned by Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr Inc. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 11,715 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) or 9,222 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Signature Estate & Investment Advsr Lc invested in 12,325 shares. Hrt Financial Lc owns 0.05% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 2,902 shares. The New York-based Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.65% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 9,375 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 17,284 shares. Maverick Capital Limited invested in 0.02% or 10,980 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% or 178,025 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0.09% or 3.86 million shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $3.28 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider STIRITZ WILLIAM P bought $3.50 million. 280 Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) shares with value of $28,157 were bought by CALLISON EDWIN H.