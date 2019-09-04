Schmidt P J Investment Management Holds Position in Apple (AAPL); As Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Stock Price Rose, Aspiriant Has Lowered Position

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 43.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 35,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 45,509 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, down from 81,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $112.68. About 424,209 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 1,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 60,683 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.53 million, up from 58,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $205.7. About 20.06 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple & Goldman Sachs are planning a new joint credit card that would be Apple Pay-branded and could launch early next year – Dow Jones; 22/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Immersion Corporation | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 17/05/2018 – YouTube to launch music streaming service next week; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 01/05/2018 – Correct: Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s $299 iPad Pricing Available to Schools Only; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bank & Trust invested in 0.39% or 274,573 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Bluecrest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 3,400 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 201 shares in its portfolio. First City Capital Management reported 1.33% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc has invested 0.1% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.19% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Suntrust Banks invested in 7,393 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 2,428 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 0% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 24,710 shares. The Massachusetts-based Natixis Lp has invested 0.02% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Private Na holds 10,421 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 216,546 shares. Pggm accumulated 0.24% or 537,883 shares.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $19,965 activity.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,066 shares to 123,083 shares, valued at $35.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 9,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $127.44 million for 35.66 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

