Schmidt P J Investment Management Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Lowered as Market Valuation Declined; As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Anchor Capital Advisors Has Cut Position by $1.40 Million

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 2,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 56,398 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, down from 58,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 6.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 16/03/2018 – RPT-J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 82.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 775 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 4,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – SIA ENGINEERING COMPANY LTD SIAE.Sl – NEW AGREEMENT WITH SILKAIR FOR 37 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT IS FOR A TERM OF 12 YEARS; 15/03/2018 – BA: News of the fall of a US Chinook helicopter at the Iraqi-Syrian border – ! $BA; 27/03/2018 – MTS Business Partner Opens Testing Innovation Center In Brazil To Support Aerospace Industry Growth; 18/05/2018 – China halts U.S. sorghum dumping probe amid signs of trade thaw; 10/04/2018 – BOEING – CO, QATAR AIRWAYS SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO PURCHASE FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – DEVELOPMENT ON 777X PROGRAM REMAINS ON TRACK; 04/04/2018 – BOEING: POTENTIAL TARIFFS ARE STILL PROPOSALS, NOT IMPLEMENTED; 24/05/2018 – BOEING WINS $416 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $4.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 40,287 shares to 433,062 shares, valued at $29.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs Pwr holds 4,180 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nuwave Invest Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Koshinski Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,765 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 1.19% or 1.32M shares. Lourd Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated reported 0.6% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Fincl Bank has 0.54% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Ohio-based James Invest Rech has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). At Bancorporation, Iowa-based fund reported 5,882 shares. Raymond James And Assocs has 0.34% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, Ohio-based fund reported 5,361 shares. Buckingham Mgmt Inc has invested 1.39% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). St Germain D J invested 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Godshalk Welsh Management has 0.47% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “737 Max Will Continue to Hurt Boeing Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Predictable Stocks Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Stock Wonâ€™t Get Fixed Until the MAX Does – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Acg Wealth has 1.05% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Allen Invest Management Ltd Llc accumulated 0.71% or 162,693 shares. Arvest State Bank Trust Division has 1.54% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Camarda Fin Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.71% or 2,650 shares. Moreover, Whittier Company Of Nevada Incorporated has 1.72% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 166,725 shares. Fayez Sarofim Com holds 1.6% or 2.17M shares. Goelzer Invest Mgmt owns 66,096 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. America First Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cape Ann Retail Bank reported 14,566 shares or 2.42% of all its holdings. Guardian Advsrs LP owns 95,664 shares. Automobile Association owns 1.91M shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank owns 40,337 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Hodges Mngmt holds 49,926 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Zwj Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 154,987 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 337,227 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.