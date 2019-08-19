Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Upped Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position; Ellie Mae (ELLI) Stock Were Volatile While Fred Alger Management Lifted Its Stake

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 1,391 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 29,851 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.38 million, up from 28,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $245.35. About 1.41M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC); 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 81.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 35,300 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 78,405 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.74 million, up from 43,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC ELLI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $497.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Millennial Purchase Loans Increased Despite Rising Interest Rates According to February Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker™; 19/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Cathleen Schreiner Gates Named One of `20 Women Leaders in Business’ by the Sales Lead Management Association; 03/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Velocify by Ellie Mae Wins LeadsCouncil LEADER Award; 04/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC ELLI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $495 MLN TO $505 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae 1Q Rev $117.9M; 08/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc Class A (NYSE:VEEV) by 154,603 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $150.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 52,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,216 shares, and cut its stake in Class A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer accumulated 2,147 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 55,478 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 18 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 5,282 shares. Us Bank & Trust De reported 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Huntington Fincl Bank holds 29 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natixis has invested 0.02% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Echo Street Mngmt Lc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Citigroup Inc accumulated 28,470 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Co reported 53,500 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Bamco Ny invested in 7,513 shares or 0% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 5 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.