Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $322,812; Marathon Asset Management Llp Stake in Electronic Arts (EA) Has Upped by $2.55 Million as Market Value Declined

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 1,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 60,683 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.53M, up from 58,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $921.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $207.47. About 12.63 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS PROMOTION OF GREG ABEL AND AJIT JAIN TO BERKSHIRE VICE CHAIRMEN HAS BEEN “VERY VERY GOOD” FOR COMPANY; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg reported last year that Apple was working on an augmented reality headset for shipping as early as 2020, which would have its own display, a new chip and operating system; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 29/03/2018 – LastMile Delivery Platform Will Enable SMBs and Cannabis Delivery Businesses to Effectively Manage Deliveries; Submits to Apple; 02/05/2018 – Apple Earnings Lift Tech ETFs, Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 17/04/2018 – Apple’s big design problem is that it is running out of space on the device’s exterior; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity The Congressional Black Caucus is checking on tech’s progress in minority hiring and retention

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 25,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 311,284 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.64M, up from 286,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $93.93. About 873,832 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selway Asset accumulated 43,774 shares. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust holds 44,400 shares or 5.35% of its portfolio. 59,382 are owned by Winch Advisory Services Lc. Greenwood Gearhart holds 2.45% or 44,043 shares. Diamond Hill Mgmt owns 833,142 shares. Northeast Consultants owns 60,057 shares. Live Your Vision holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,476 shares. 81,770 are held by Coldstream. Ferguson Wellman Capital Inc invested 2.23% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 37,395 were accumulated by Fdx Advsr. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 0.5% or 20,480 shares. Murphy Cap Mgmt Inc reported 155,601 shares. 14,621 were reported by Camelot Portfolios Ltd Co. Legal And General Group Public Ltd stated it has 3.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has 164,822 shares for 2.77% of their portfolio.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 139,330 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $190.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 129,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,301 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,344 shares. Mercer Advisers has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Mackenzie reported 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 47,885 were reported by Tdam Usa. Norinchukin Bancorporation The has 0.07% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 57,719 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 23,435 shares. Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 4.03M shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 3.32M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Virtu Financial Llc reported 5,213 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Management Limited holds 0.04% or 108,561 shares. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Co has 1.02% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 47,611 shares. Holderness Investments Co accumulated 2,550 shares. Polaris Greystone Fin Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 893,916 shares. Adage Ptnrs Gp Ltd Liability Corp reported 372,600 shares.