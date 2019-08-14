Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Upped Adobe (ADBE) Stake By $381,710; Acuity Brands (AYI) Shorts Lowered By 3.45%

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 79.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc acquired 1,435 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc holds 3,250 shares with $866,000 value, up from 1,815 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $139.64B valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $5.52 during the last trading session, reaching $287.65. About 139,512 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 05/04/2018 – Adobe at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences

Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) had a decrease of 3.45% in short interest. AYI's SI was 1.82M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.45% from 1.89 million shares previously. With 385,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI)'s short sellers to cover AYI's short positions. The SI to Acuity Brands Inc's float is 4.64%. The stock decreased 2.81% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $124.73. About 16,285 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500.

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's What Acuity Brands, Inc.'s (NYSE:AYI) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance" on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Want To Invest In Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)? Here's How It Performed Lately – Yahoo Finance" published on July 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Six Innovative Lighting Solutions from Acuity Brands Selected for the 2019 IES Progress Report – GlobeNewswire" on August 14, 2019.

Acuity Brands, Inc. designs, produces, and distributes various lighting solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.98 billion. The firm offers lighting and controls products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, daylighting, special-us, street and roadway, parking garage, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems. It has a 14.57 P/E ratio. It also provides modular wiring products, light emitting diode drivers, glass products, and inverters; and services across applications that primarily relate to monitoring and controlling lighting systems through network technologies and the commissioning of control systems.

Among 3 analysts covering Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Acuity Brands had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) rating on Thursday, April 4. JMP Securities has “Market Outperform” rating and $184 target. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $155 target in Thursday, April 4 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) on Thursday, April 4 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold Acuity Brands, Inc. shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings has invested 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Profund Lc accumulated 3,555 shares. 98 are held by Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation. First Personal Financial invested in 3,223 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0.02% or 159,683 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking has 0.01% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Com accumulated 6,224 shares. Rowland Invest Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Nomura Holdings reported 2,724 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 12,613 shares. Strs Ohio reported 177,303 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 14,200 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based First Tru Advsr L P has invested 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 16,800 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cipher Capital L P owns 1,785 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Invest holds 0.22% or 38,599 shares in its portfolio. Bridges Investment Management Incorporated holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 32,959 shares. Buckingham Asset Limited has invested 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 324,088 are held by Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 4,000 shares. Veritable Lp has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ithaka Group Limited Co holds 3.96% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 93,309 shares. 95,920 were accumulated by Westpac Bk Corp. Interest Ca stated it has 4,282 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac accumulated 1.88% or 31,638 shares. Hhr Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 223,252 shares or 4.09% of all its holdings. Etrade Capital Mngmt Limited stated it has 21,380 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. 3,651 are owned by Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Stanley has 1.42% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fcg Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,200 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe has $34000 highest and $250 lowest target. $308.06’s average target is 7.10% above currents $287.65 stock price. Adobe had 30 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $320 target in Monday, March 18 report. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Hold” rating by Stephens on Friday, March 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Monday, April 29 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Stephens on Thursday, June 20 to “Overweight”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $27500 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. Wedbush maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Friday, March 15. Wedbush has “Hold” rating and $270 target. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”.