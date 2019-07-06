Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Lowered Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $335,407; Fuller H B Co (FUL) Holding Has Increased by Beaconlight Capital Llc

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 2,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,398 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, down from 58,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Fuller H B Co (FUL) by 63.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 88,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 227,031 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.04M, up from 138,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Fuller H B Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $47.17. About 153,515 shares traded. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) has declined 12.66% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FUL News: 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.10 TO $3.40; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 34C; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 15.5C/SHR VS 15C; 28/03/2018 – HB Fuller 1Q Net $47.7M; 14/03/2018 HB Fuller Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – HB FULLER CO FUL.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.155/SHR; 28/03/2018 – H.B. FULLER REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – HB FULLER CO – CONFIRM FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE $3.10 TO $3.40; 12/04/2018 – H.B. FULLER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has 7,473 shares. Moreover, Ativo Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.48% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 8,131 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement owns 4.14M shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Matrix Asset Advsrs Inc New York has 47,840 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 315,716 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 9,274 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 9,792 shares. Fiduciary has invested 1.55% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Boston Family Office Ltd Company holds 2.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 136,564 shares. Mgmt Assocs invested in 0.36% or 1,668 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Delaware-based Lau Associates Limited Co has invested 4.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 877,578 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 14,410 shares. Freestone Lc holds 30,644 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.52 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Buy With the Market Near All-Time Highs – Investorplace.com” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Crazy Stuff That Happens To A Stock Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Hedge Funds Going To Get Burned By Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 3 Biotech Stocks Doubled in the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Biggest Biotech Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $352.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 83,758 shares to 208,070 shares, valued at $16.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 131,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,250 shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:WPX).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $638,107 activity.