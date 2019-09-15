Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Lowered Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position By $393,708; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Has 1.05 Sentiment

Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 306 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 291 sold and decreased their equity positions in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 96.46 million shares, up from 96.06 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Intuitive Surgical Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 20 to 14 for a decrease of 6. Sold All: 68 Reduced: 223 Increased: 231 New Position: 75.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 5.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 3,612 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc holds 68,046 shares with $7.46M value, down from 71,658 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $305.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 19/03/2018 – New Documentary Raises Global Water Crisis Awareness As 844 Million People Still Lack Access to Clean Drinking Water; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Pricing 2% Negative Impac; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company has market cap of $60.30 billion. The companyÂ’s da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeonÂ’s natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports. It has a 51.66 P/E ratio. The Company’s da Vinci surgical system include surgeonÂ’s consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc holds 8.48% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for 68,162 shares. Bender Robert & Associates owns 33,824 shares or 8.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc Adv has 5.56% invested in the company for 45,715 shares. The Texas-based Qcm Cayman Ltd. has invested 4.95% in the stock. Edgewood Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.45 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.65 million activity.

The stock increased 0.02% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $523.22. About 383,587 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intuitive Surgical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISRG)

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $272.00 million for 55.43 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.62 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -3.37% below currents $122.12 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $115 target in Monday, April 8 report. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 28 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Park National Oh has invested 2.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Boston Advisors Ltd Liability reported 61,057 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Strategic Wealth Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.46% or 55,243 shares. Mcmillion Cap has 1,195 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Berkshire Asset Management Pa holds 2.11% or 232,892 shares in its portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Communications Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.96% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 2.80 million shares. Reik Llc reported 15,551 shares. Blue Edge Cap Lc has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Crossvault Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.35% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Century Cos Inc accumulated 6.36M shares. 29,777 were reported by Vestor Cap Ltd Liability Com. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Communication has invested 0.97% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Paragon Cap Management Ltd owns 10,132 shares. Willow Creek Wealth owns 3,194 shares.