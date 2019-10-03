Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Lowered Analog Devices (ADI) Position; Shorts at Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Lowered By 1.31%

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) had a decrease of 1.31% in short interest. EW’s SI was 2.75M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 1.31% from 2.78 million shares previously. With 1.33 million avg volume, 2 days are for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)’s short sellers to cover EW’s short positions. The SI to Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s float is 1.33%. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $215.37. About 1.33 million shares traded or 24.55% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 22/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – EDWARDS SAPIEN 3 VALVE DATA DEMONSTRATED CONSISTENCY WITH THOSE RESULTS ACHIEVED IN EARLIER CONTROLLED CLINICAL TRIALS; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased Analog Devices Inc (ADI) stake by 10.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 3,278 shares as Analog Devices Inc (ADI)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc holds 27,739 shares with $3.13 million value, down from 31,017 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc now has $40.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $108.97. About 1.66M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES SEES 3Q REV. $1.47B TO $1.55B, EST. $1.50B; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q REV. $1.51B; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive

Among 11 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences has $25000 highest and $17500 lowest target. $221.27’s average target is 2.74% above currents $215.37 stock price. Edwards Lifesciences had 16 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, April 24. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 24. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 24. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, September 6.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. The company has market cap of $44.85 billion. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. It has a 63.1 P/E ratio. The firm also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patientÂ’s diseased or defective heart valve.

Among 3 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Analog Devices has $13000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $115.25’s average target is 5.76% above currents $108.97 stock price. Analog Devices had 9 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Thursday, September 12. Morgan Stanley maintained Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Thursday, August 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, October 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Capital Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 41,906 shares. Page Arthur B holds 31,325 shares or 2.89% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech Inc has 0.27% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bp Public Limited Company holds 0.53% or 127,000 shares. Rbf Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,000 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc has 0.02% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 196,525 shares. Mufg Americas has invested 0.71% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Investment Management Of Virginia Limited Liability Corporation invested in 9,378 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia accumulated 803 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.12% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Chem Commercial Bank holds 0.26% or 20,255 shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Partners Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Veritable Ltd Partnership stated it has 14,348 shares. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership invested in 0.05% or 4,446 shares. Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 3.38% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).