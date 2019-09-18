Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Lifted Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $543,291 as Stock Value Declined; Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Holder Ironwood Investment Counsel Lifted Its Stake

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 76.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 24,835 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29 million, up from 14,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $86.21. About 153,353 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 02/05/2018 – AMG SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE RE-APPOINTMENT CEO HEINZ SCHIMMELBUSCH; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q Rev $612.4M; 29/05/2018 – AMG Doesn’t Expect Industrial Action to Have Material Impact on Commissioning of AMG Mineracao’s First Lithium Concentrate Processing Plant; 10/04/2018 – REG-AMG and Criterion Announce Negotiations to Form Spent-Catalyst Recycling Partnership; 29/05/2018 – AMG: NATHANIEL DALTON SUCCEEDS SEAN M. HEALEY AS CEO; 25/04/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Schedule for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Info Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 18/04/2018 – AMG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – REG-AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Information Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 19/03/2018 – MILLENNIUM INTL MGMTS REPORTS SHORT IN AMG OF 0.58%: AMF

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 287 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,982 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.54 million, up from 3,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $896.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $11.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1811.5. About 684,453 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: New on AWS DB Blog: AWS DMS and AWS SCT now support IBM Db2 as a source; 09/03/2018 – Billboard: The Temper Trap Cover The Triffids’ ‘Wide Open Road’ For Amazon’s ‘Made In Australia’ Playlist: Exclusive Premier; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 18/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway; 10/04/2018 – JuiceShots, an energy and wellness shot packed with adaptogens to boost health and vitality, is coming to Amazon.com; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Prime Member Discounts Expand To 121 Additional Whole Foods Markets — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PERSONALIZED MEDIA v. AMAZON.COM, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-2606 – 2018-03-13; 03/04/2018 – Trump has reinforced his assessment that Amazon’s business is costing taxpayers “many billions of dollars” through subsidized rates at the US Post Office; 13/03/2018 – Cigna Launches ‘Answers by Cigna’ Skill for Amazon Alexa

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc, which manages about $434.11M and $346.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc Va New (NYSE:D) by 4,304 shares to 34,062 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 3,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,891 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $584,906 activity.

