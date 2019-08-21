Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Lifted Apple (AAPL) Holding by $322,812; Market Value Rose; Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Market Valuation Rose While Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 2,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 57,955 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74M, up from 55,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $306.69. About 98,330 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the Intl Space Station Mission Ops and Integration Services Contract; 08/03/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals – Continues Its Success at Teledyne Cobalt Property Phase 1 Diamond Drilling Program; 25/04/2018 – COO Al Pichelli Assumes Title of Teledyne’s President; 03/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC TDY.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.67 TO $7.77; 25/04/2018 – COO Al Pichelli Assumes Title of Teledyne’s President; 03/04/2018 – LiCo Energy Accelerates Payments and Amends Option Agreement (Teledyne Property); 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 29/03/2018 – Teledyne DALSA will preview its newest multi-line CMOS camera at The Vision Show; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne e2v Releases the lndustry’s First CBRAM® for Space; 03/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – RAISING FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS OUTLOOK TO $7.67 TO $7.77, AN INCREASE FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $7.51 TO $7.61

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 1,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 60,683 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.53 million, up from 58,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $962.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $213.04. About 10.81M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones; 09/05/2018 – Ive also said the company has learned from some of the Watches’ forays into new materials like gold and ceramic, offering a rare hint into Apple’s thinking for future product designs; 26/04/2018 – Although Apple announced earlier this month it would begin to produce its own chips by 2020, most investors weren’t overly concerned; 12/03/2018 – Joe Flint: Breaking: Apple says Netflix isn’t “quality.”; 29/05/2018 – PEGATRON MAY SECURE APPLE ORDER FOR NEW MACBOOK: DIGITIMES; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Calls Apple CEO Comments `Glib’ (Correct); 29/04/2018 – With tech giants like Apple planning their product release, PayPal could be putting its patent to use in payment-enabled glasses sooner rather than later; 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE IS RELENTLESS ABOUT FIERCLY PROTECTING PRIVACY

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $6.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs/Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 19,825 shares to 227,638 shares, valued at $12.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 2,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,826 shares, and cut its stake in Avnet Inc. (NYSE:AVT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold TDY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.02 million shares or 10.10% less from 32.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.03% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Citigroup Incorporated invested in 62,003 shares. Scopus Asset Ltd Partnership owns 1.51% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 217,717 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 55,878 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Zeke Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) or 1,928 shares. 623 were accumulated by Macquarie Limited. Cardinal Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Ct owns 2.98% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 377,836 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Rech Inc stated it has 2,191 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Spectrum Mgmt Grp has 0.02% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Loomis Sayles & LP has invested 0.03% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Bluecrest Capital Management Limited stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Tower Research Cap Llc (Trc) reported 0.03% stake. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 80 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1,025 were accumulated by Contravisory Invest Inc.

