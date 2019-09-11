Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Lifted Adobe (ADBE) Stake by $381,710; Stock Price Rose; Smuckers J M (SJM) Holding Raised by Old Republic International Corp

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 79.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,250 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $866,000, up from 1,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $277.07. About 1.81 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Ricks is CEO of Eli Lilly; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 23/05/2018 – MarketingLand: Adobe suits up for e-commerce competition with its purchase of Magento; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Smuckers J M (SJM) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 232,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.03M, up from 224,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Smuckers J M for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $108.24. About 437,588 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 04/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER EXPLORING STRATEGIC OPTIONS FOR U.S. BAKING UNIT; 04/04/2018 – L Catterton and the Lang Family to Sell Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to the J.M. Smucker Co; 04/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TO INCUR APPROXIMATELY $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME COSTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION; 05/03/2018 – FTC: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 24/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 10 Days; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in J.M. Smucker; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Annual Cost Synergies of $55 Million Expected Within First Three Years After Acquisition; 04/04/2018 – L Catterton and Lang Family to Sell Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to J.M. Smucker for $1.9 Billion; 06/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER CO.: TERMINATION OF PACT TO BUY WESSON® OIL

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) by 102,000 shares to 497,000 shares, valued at $24.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).

