Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Lifted Adobe (ADBE) Position by $381,710; Stock Price Rose; As Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Share Price Rose, Valueact Holdings LP Cut Its Holding by $172.30 Million

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 97.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 2.18M shares as the company’s stock rose 26.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,910 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $98.71. About 168,290 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 49.57% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 79.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 1,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,250 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $866,000, up from 1,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $309.42. About 1.62M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS SYSTEM OF RECORD TO CREATE CONSUMER AD PROFILES; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – Hootsuite Awarded Adobe Exchange Partner of the Year; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – SELLS ENERGY FROM U.S. WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. Lewnes Ann also sold $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. 30,000 shares valued at $7.39 million were sold by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. NARAYEN SHANTANU sold $34.32 million worth of stock or 139,834 shares. Morris Donna had sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45M on Friday, February 1. Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Autus Asset Management Lc stated it has 27,586 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth owns 3,800 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc owns 39,154 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0.31% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Albion Group Ut reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). The Texas-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.49% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Howe Rusling has invested 0.8% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Cambridge Investment Advsrs Inc accumulated 53,894 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt invested in 2.22% or 102,847 shares. Torray Ltd Liability holds 74,362 shares. Shine Advisory Services Incorporated owns 0.31% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,506 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Llc reported 38,651 shares stake. 6,811 are owned by Cetera Advisor Net Lc. Adell Harriman & Carpenter owns 10,550 shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Raving About How The Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Share Price Increased 366% – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq Today: All Eyes on the Fed – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Chip Stocks Surge on Improving Trade-War Rhetoric – Investorplace.com” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Research Reports for Adobe, Charter Communications & HCA Healthcare – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Costco, AutoZone, Adobe, Oracle and Applied Materials are part of Zacks Earnings Preview – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Armstrong World Industries Acquires Plasterform, Inc. NYSE:AWI – GlobeNewswire” on May 31, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Armstrong World Industries Announces $150 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Armstrong World Industries, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Armstrong World Industries to Acquire Architectural Components Group, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Armstrong World Industries to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results February 25 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 11,398 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 98,809 shares. The Virginia-based Chase Inv Counsel has invested 0.43% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Legal & General Group Public Ltd Co invested in 34,456 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackenzie Financial stated it has 18,808 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Primecap Management Ca reported 0% stake. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc owns 8 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. London Of Virginia invested in 1.15% or 1.69 million shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv accumulated 37,252 shares. Regions Fincl invested 0% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 540 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First State Bank Sioux Falls holds 0.95% or 3,531 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Lp reported 42,945 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited owns 81,040 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $160.52 million activity.

Analysts await Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 15.84% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AWI’s profit will be $57.29M for 21.09 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Armstrong World Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.36% EPS growth.