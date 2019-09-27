Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Increased Stake in Nike Cl B (NKE) by $439,402 as Shares Rose; North Star Investment Management Upped Enbridge (ENB) Position

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 5,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 50,860 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27 million, up from 45,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $92.08. About 5.24 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 01/05/2018 – Dollar Shave Club Deepens Its Executive Bench With C-Suite Hires From Target And Nike; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief says company ‘has failed’ to hire and promote more women and minorities; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS DUE TO TAX EFFECT 68C, EST. 53C; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN DECLINED 70 BASIS POINTS TO 43.8 PERCENT; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 27/03/2018 – Soccer-Nike deal hurts England preparations with World Cup ball; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 11,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 47,203 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70 million, up from 35,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.97. About 2.81 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – POST TRANSACTION, FUND WILL MAINTAIN A 51 PERCENT INTEREST IN CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO: SOME EXCEPTIONS TO STEEL TARIFFS SHOULD BE MADE; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS SEEING A LOT OF INTEREST IN POTENTIAL BUYERS FOR CANADIAN GATHERING AND PROCESSING ASSETS; COULD MAKE ADDITIONAL SALES; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS FOCUSED ON EXECUTION OF LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q EPS C$0.26; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters Statement on Enbridge Announcement to Suspend Line 5 Operations in Event of Severe Weather

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc, which manages about $434.11M and $346.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,004 shares to 66,466 shares, valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,570 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corp holds 59.45M shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. 29,757 are owned by Griffin Asset Mngmt. Btim Corp stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Adirondack Trust Co holds 5,350 shares. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The Indiana-based Everence Cap Mngmt has invested 0.33% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has 0.59% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 83,450 shares. Kingfisher Ltd accumulated 0.87% or 16,712 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 4,909 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Merian Glob (Uk) Limited stated it has 833,272 shares. First Citizens Bancorporation And Trust Company holds 0.11% or 11,649 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 8,249 shares. Retail Bank Of Hawaii invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Barrett Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 20,983 shares. 17,584 are owned by Pictet Commercial Bank & Tru Ltd.

