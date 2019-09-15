Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Increased Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Stake by $348,684 as Market Value Declined; Jcsd Capital Has Cut Position in Sb Financial Group (SBFG) as Stock Price Declined

Jcsd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sb Financial Group Inc. (SBFG) by 22.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc sold 59,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% . The institutional investor held 207,144 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41 million, down from 266,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Sb Financial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.32. About 3,627 shares traded. SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) has declined 18.50% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SBFG News: 11/05/2018 – Maltese Capital Buys 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 09/05/2018 – JCSD Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 08/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Ranked #72 on American Banker’s List of Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts; 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys 2.1% of SB Financial Group Inc; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 20/04/2018 – DJ SB Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBFG); 01/05/2018 – SB Financial Group, Inc. Deploys State Bank GIVES Volunteer Initiative; 14/05/2018 – FJ Capital Buys New 2.6% Position in SB Financial Group Inc; 19/04/2018 SB Financial Group 1Q EPS 35c; 23/05/2018 – State Bank Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 8,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 32,550 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 24,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 9.10 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include a Netflix Subscription in New and Existing Xfinity Packages; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Says That Comcast’s Firm Offer For Sky Will Not Impact Ratings; 07/05/2018 – COMCAST/FOX GETS JUNE 14 EU DEADLINE; 21/05/2018 – Britain’s government says it does not intend to refer Comcast’s $30.7 billion takeover offer for Sky to competition authorities; 25/04/2018 – Comcast has been shifting focus to its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting continues to weigh on its legacy cable division; 25/04/2018 – Comcast formalizes its $31 billion bid for British broadcaster Sky; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Did Not Agree to Offer a Breakup Fee to Fox – Filing; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Offers GBP12.50 in Cash/Share for Sky; 07/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Mull Bid for Fox Assets, Countering Disney

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grandfield And Dodd stated it has 12,558 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.86% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 2.26 million shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability reported 92,579 shares stake. Ajo LP holds 0.04% or 191,116 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested 0.86% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Tudor Corp Et Al holds 0.01% or 8,758 shares in its portfolio. 9,690 were accumulated by Alphaone Inv Llc. Welch Forbes Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 821,497 shares. Westover Capital Advsr Ltd, a Delaware-based fund reported 86,517 shares. Burke & Herbert Bancshares & Tru Com stated it has 19,376 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 72.24M shares. M&T National Bank Corporation invested in 0.41% or 1.84 million shares. Wetherby Asset reported 173,560 shares. Moreover, Jag Capital Mngmt Limited Com has 0.06% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Jaffetilchin Invest Limited Liability Co has invested 0.17% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Has Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney’s Fox Acquisition Just Got Billions Cheaper – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple’s Aggressive TV+ Pricing Heats Up Streaming Competition – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 20, 2019 : SAN, BSMX, FAST, CTL, GE, CMCSA, FISV, XEL, BAC, URBN, S, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 9, 2019 : CSCO, CY, CMCSA, COG, SBBP, LYFT, T, ELAN, WBA, PFE, HES, MS – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc, which manages about $434.11M and $346.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,004 shares to 66,466 shares, valued at $4.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,393 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $148.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 15,600 shares to 41,400 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Another recent and important SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “SB Financial Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on April 18, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $68,888 activity. Shares for $26,985 were bought by CARTER GEORGE W. 300 shares were bought by KLEIN MARK A, worth $4,835 on Wednesday, August 14. 500 shares were bought by MARTIN WILLIAM G, worth $8,040 on Thursday, August 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 4 investors sold SBFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 2.97 million shares or 0.39% more from 2.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Banc Funds Limited Liability invested 0.11% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 922 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 2,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 8,456 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 90 are held by Morgan Stanley. 175,516 were accumulated by Pinnacle Holding Ltd Llc. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Llc has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). First Manhattan has invested 0% in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG). Pnc Service Group reported 1,810 shares. Denali Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 125 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0% or 226,657 shares in its portfolio. Gendell Jeffrey L owns 0.08% invested in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) for 36,845 shares. Advisory Services Networks owns 1,578 shares. Stieven Advsrs LP accumulated 270,860 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc invested in 12,201 shares.

Analysts await SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.39 per share. SBFG’s profit will be $3.13 million for 8.50 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by SB Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.