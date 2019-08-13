Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Cut Its Position in Abbvie (ABBV) by $392,800; 12 West Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding in Medifast (MED) by $5.08 Million as Stock Declined

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 115,341 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.71 million, down from 155,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $104.25. About 115,352 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY Rev $350M-$360M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast 4Q Rev $78M; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital LLC Exits Position in Medifast; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY EPS $3.15-EPS $3.25; 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $385 MLN TO $395 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q EPS 84c-EPS 87c; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Charles Connolly Will Not Stand for Reelection to Board at June Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q Rev $98.6M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 4,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 71,470 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, down from 76,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $65.43. About 4.53 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS – FDA NOTIFIED IND FOR PHASE 1/2 COMBO STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC WITH IMFINZI FOR HPV-ASSOCIATED CANCERS WAS PLACED ON CLINICAL HOLD; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 09/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 11/05/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie): Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2017 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: AbbVie Rtgs Unaffected By Share Repurchase Plan; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie Q2 sales flat; Humira sales down 6%; shares up 2% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Another Disastrous Pharma Merger: AbbVie And Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 17,911 shares. Northstar Investment Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 0.18% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 12,199 shares. Fort Point Capital Prns Ltd Liability owns 116,001 shares or 4.08% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0.03% or 2.85M shares. Covington Capital Mgmt reported 26,243 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 17,721 shares. 43,853 were reported by Menlo Advsr Ltd Llc. Moreover, Everett Harris Ca has 0.75% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 360,505 shares. Intersect Capital Ltd Liability Co has 0.87% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 25,495 shares. Harvey Invest Co Ltd Co holds 1.44% or 103,871 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 283,242 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 3.25M shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Essex holds 28,456 shares. Df Dent accumulated 7,822 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt invested in 0.09% or 13,161 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $12.96 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S also bought $663,500 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. $2.02 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday, June 26.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.21 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.