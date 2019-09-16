Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Cut By $367,136 Its Analog Devices (ADI) Position; Standard Motor Products Has 1.36 Sentiment

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased Analog Devices Inc (ADI) stake by 10.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 3,278 shares as Analog Devices Inc (ADI)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc holds 27,739 shares with $3.13M value, down from 31,017 last quarter. Analog Devices Inc now has $43.04B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $116.52. About 1.65M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Gross Margin 68.3%, Adjusted Gross Margin 71.3%; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices; 12/03/2018 – MEMS for Mobile Devices: Global Market Report 2017-2021 – Key Players Analog Devices, Robert Bosch and STMicroelectronics Are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR

Standard Motor Products Inc (SMP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.23, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 64 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 47 decreased and sold their holdings in Standard Motor Products Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 17.14 million shares, down from 17.19 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Standard Motor Products Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 40 Increased: 46 New Position: 18.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $450.67 million for 23.88 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Analog Devices has $13000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $110.33’s average target is -5.31% below currents $116.52 stock price. Analog Devices had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, September 12 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.2% or 1.39 million shares. Korea Invest accumulated 0.05% or 108,200 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company accumulated 85,328 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited has invested 0.16% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). 139,458 are held by Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Covington Capital Mgmt stated it has 54,293 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc holds 3,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Stonehearth Cap Lc has invested 0.19% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) holds 0.01% or 1,218 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 44,208 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Ameritas Prtnrs Inc accumulated 0.07% or 13,327 shares. Brinker Cap owns 0.04% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 9,566 shares. Motco holds 875 shares.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased Cbre Group Inc Cl A (NYSE:CBG) stake by 6,320 shares to 55,749 valued at $2.86M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Min Vol Usa Etf (USMV) stake by 5,086 shares and now owns 17,725 shares. Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was raised too.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. The companyÂ’s Engine Management segment makes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, sensors, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components, as well as wire and cable parts. It has a 22.38 P/E ratio. It offers its products primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands, as well as through private labels, such as CARQUEST, Duralast, Duralast Gold, Import Direct, Master Pro, NAPA Echlin, NAPA Proformer, Mileage Plus, NAPA Belden, Omni-Spark, Ultima Select, and Driveworks.

