Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Boosted Its Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $543,291 as Stock Price Declined; Schwab Charles Investment Management Holds Stake in M/I Homes (MHO)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 26.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 79,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.80% . The institutional investor held 375,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.70M, up from 295,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.23. About 253,219 shares traded or 0.21% up from the average. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – M/I Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q EPS 60c; 23/04/2018 – DJ M/I Homes Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHO); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q Rev $437.9M; 25/04/2018 – M/I HOMES 1Q REV. $438M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%; 19/04/2018 – DJ M I Acquisitions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MACQ); 14/03/2018 M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Additional Contribution to Trust Account to Extend Period to Consummate Business Combination; 21/05/2018 – M I Acquisitions, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Record Date

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 287 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,982 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.54M, up from 3,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.97 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Darren Rovell: Sources: Amazon renews Thursday Night Football digital streaming deal for next two seasons at 30% increase,; 20/03/2018 – Chicory Announces Amazon Fresh and Instacart Partnership, Making Recipes Shoppable to Millions More American Households; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 11/04/2018 – Financial Express: #Exclusive : Amazon #Alexa to support Hindi voice commands; 20/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive health team talking with AARP about making products for older people; 16/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Amazon announces plan to open new fulfillment center in Tucson. #ArizonaDETAILS; 07/05/2018 – Beta News: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin says Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 17/05/2018 – Walmart, Big Retail Chains Ride U.S. Economy as They Battle Amazon

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc, which manages about $434.11 million and $346.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5,004 shares to 66,466 shares, valued at $4.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,113 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Amazon.com (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon wants exclusives for IMDb TV – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Could Amazon’s One-Day Delivery Guarantee Actually Be a Big Risk? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ckw Gru holds 0% or 1 shares. Foxhaven Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 50,405 shares. Mairs & Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 601 shares. Bancshares Of The West reported 10,800 shares. Amer Economic Planning Gp Adv has 682 shares. Cornerstone stated it has 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland), a Switzerland-based fund reported 11,275 shares. Art Ltd Llc holds 7,997 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Colorado-based Arrowmark Colorado Lc has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Meristem Family Wealth Limited Company invested in 2,021 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Allen Investment Management Lc has 80,550 shares for 4.35% of their portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 22,494 shares. 7,111 are owned by Eagle Asset. Focused Wealth accumulated 0.54% or 1,077 shares. Wealth Architects reported 2,807 shares.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $164.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Armada Hoffler Pptys Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 97,028 shares to 446,870 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 197,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.71M shares, and cut its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).