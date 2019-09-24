Schmidt P J Investment Management Decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake By $393,708; Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Rayonier (NYSE:RYN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Rayonier has $3100 highest and $3000 lowest target. $30.50’s average target is 7.77% above currents $28.3 stock price. Rayonier had 6 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Underperform” on Friday, August 9. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Friday, August 9. See Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Underperform Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $34.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Maintain

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (PG) stake by 5.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 3,612 shares as Procter And Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc holds 68,046 shares with $7.46 million value, down from 71,658 last quarter. Procter And Gamble Co now has $308.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $123.22. About 6.18M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 22/05/2018 – P&G SAYS EXPECTS TO PAY ~$1.40B FOR THE ACCEPTED TENDER OFFER; 06/03/2018 – P&G TO CUT AD AGENCY SPENDING BY $1.25B IN NEXT 3 YEARS: FT; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Canandaigua Natl Bank & Company has 2.16% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 106,891 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 0.96% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 20,000 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust holds 0.9% or 151,998 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 41,679 shares. Charter Tru Company reported 0.84% stake. Tru Of Vermont has 1.33% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 289,357 shares. Paradigm Capital Mngmt invested in 3,100 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 190,769 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Bankshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Woodley Farra Manion Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Willow Creek Wealth Management holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 3,194 shares. Cambridge Company reported 69,701 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 438,658 shares in its portfolio. 8,068 were accumulated by Bar Harbor Trust.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G sells iconic brand to Cincinnati startup in multimillion-dollar deal – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Former P&G brand manager hired as CEO of Papa Johnâ€™s – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “P&G (PG) Up 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.84 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -4.24% below currents $123.22 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $12500 target in Friday, June 28 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, June 17 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 24. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10600 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $111 target in Friday, March 29 report. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 0.67 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold Rayonier Inc. shares while 70 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 104.42 million shares or 0.30% less from 104.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancshares Of New York Mellon invested 0.01% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Wells Fargo And Com Mn invested in 0% or 155,900 shares. Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 7,007 shares. Raymond James Financial Services reported 49,495 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset holds 0.84% or 2.37M shares in its portfolio. Marathon Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.69 million shares. 201,452 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. First Lp has 62,476 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 21,357 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Fifth Third Natl Bank has 0% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Amalgamated Financial Bank has 0.02% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 27,195 shares. Td Asset Management accumulated 0% or 109,800 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 205,808 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $52,683 activity. 2,000 shares valued at $52,683 were bought by Wiltshire Andrew G. on Tuesday, August 27.

The stock increased 0.71% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $28.3. About 371,461 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31