Schmidt P J Investment Management Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $335,407; Stock Value Declined; Owens (OI) Shareholder Snow Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position by $4.43 Million as Stock Price Declined

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Owens (OI) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 246,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 2.40M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.47M, down from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Owens for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.40% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $10.81. About 1.04M shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 2,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 56,398 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, down from 58,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $127.56. About 4.24 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 –

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.27 billion for 15.95 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centurylink Investment has invested 1.7% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Orleans La has 2.12% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 19,783 shares. Ipswich Inv Mngmt has invested 3.03% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Paragon Cap Ltd Liability holds 3.86% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 58,113 shares. The Virginia-based Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc has invested 2.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lincluden Management accumulated 0.66% or 49,374 shares. Moreover, Fruth Inv Management has 1.71% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pictet State Bank Limited stated it has 3,200 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 2,456 were reported by Valicenti Advisory Serv. Charter Tru reported 175,461 shares or 2.94% of all its holdings. 17,799 are held by Sectoral Asset Mgmt. Toth Advisory holds 1.84% or 56,287 shares. Kemper Master Retirement Trust holds 0.97% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 10,900 shares. Alesco Advsr Ltd Llc has 5,777 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc reported 0.37% stake.

