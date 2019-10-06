Schmidt P J Investment Management Cut Position in Illinois Tool Works (ITW) by $596,550 as Stock Declined; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Value Rose While 10-15 Associates Has Cut by $642,066 Its Stake

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 25.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 2,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 8,378 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90 million, down from 11,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $213.88. About 753,303 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 26/03/2018 – Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on April 26; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 3,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 24,891 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.75M, down from 28,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $151.5. About 663,524 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% or 750 shares in its portfolio. Cubic Asset Management Llc reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Loudon Inv Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 20,821 shares or 2.66% of all its holdings. Moreover, Thompson Invest Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 1,542 shares. Diker Limited Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 2,200 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank has 0.15% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 42,779 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Communications invested in 0.07% or 3,278 shares. 163 are owned by Earnest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bessemer Securities Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.3% or 4,800 shares. 13,868 were reported by Guardian. Synovus Fincl accumulated 0.01% or 3,339 shares. Kistler holds 0.01% or 122 shares. Manufacturers Life Communication The holds 0.04% or 252,430 shares. West Coast Financial Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 52,103 shares. Brave Asset Mngmt invested in 2,126 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc, which manages about $434.11M and $346.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,302 shares to 32,550 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $634.31 million for 19.23 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.50% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $503.75 million for 23.35 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Trust Company Na holds 13,615 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co holds 1,504 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability has 2.73% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0.01% or 9,609 shares in its portfolio. Next Financial Grp Inc reported 0.04% stake. Middleton And Inc Ma invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 270 shares. Amer National Registered Advisor Inc owns 0.27% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2,112 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Blackrock accumulated 16.83M shares. Moreover, Opus Cap Gp Lc has 0.35% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Kentucky Retirement holds 0.2% or 10,252 shares. Cap Inv Advsr Ltd holds 0.11% or 8,939 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Limited Liability Corp invested 0.13% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Amica Mutual holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 13,906 shares.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $460.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 5,760 shares to 102,995 shares, valued at $10.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.