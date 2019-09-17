Schmidt P J Investment Management Boosted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $543,291; Stock Value Declined; As Autozone (AZO) Shares Rose, Shareholder Clark Capital Management Group Boosted Its Holding

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 287 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,982 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.54M, up from 3,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $31.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.84. About 3.68 million shares traded or 11.76% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Best Buy Spending to Fight Amazon; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s Tokyo headquarters raided; 16/04/2018 – Fnac Darty strengthens ties with Google in bid to tackle Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Announces New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada; 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods executives reportedly leaving as Amazon takes over; 29/03/2018 – Trump ‘has no actions’ against Amazon – White House; 29/03/2018 – They Once Saved Amazon. Now Convertible Bonds Expose Tech Qualms; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 26/05/2018 – Orlando Police scramble to defend Amazon facial recognition pilot. Via @verge:; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon scouts for offline ally in India – Business Standard

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 52.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 8,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 25,874 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.45M, up from 16,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $18.6 during the last trading session, reaching $1130.66. About 174,451 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95B and $4.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 356,166 shares to 806,325 shares, valued at $29.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 119,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,648 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S Muoio Limited Liability Corporation invested in 4.66% or 5,200 shares. Brandywine Investment Management has 23,005 shares. Greenleaf reported 0.03% stake. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Company holds 1,380 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Broad Run Invest Limited owns 6,522 shares. Peoples Fincl Corp holds 0.2% or 363 shares. Iridian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation Ct stated it has 176,318 shares. Td Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 13,325 shares or 2.97% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 4,730 shares. Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.05% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 10 are held by Motco. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.11% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Conning holds 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 290 shares. Ironwood Fincl Ltd holds 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 5 shares. Nomura Hldg Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 4,201 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvey Management has invested 5.71% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Winfield Assoc Inc owns 6,604 shares. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Limited Delaware holds 3.14% or 25,997 shares. Chase Counsel has invested 3.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sand Hill Global Advisors Limited Co has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gm Advisory Incorporated holds 1.53% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,568 shares. Moreover, Hm Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1.56% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,333 shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 673,846 shares. Schmidt P J Invest Management reported 3,982 shares. Nbt State Bank N A owns 621 shares. Kidder Stephen W holds 1.44% or 1,898 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx accumulated 4,104 shares or 2.66% of the stock. F&V Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 450 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Bokf Na owns 24,051 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 9,078 shares.