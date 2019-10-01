Schlumberger (SLB) Valuation Declined While Telemark Asset Management Has Cut by $11.70 Million Its Position; As United Technologies (UTX) Share Value Declined, Holder Third Point Has Trimmed Position

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.82 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.31. About 382,193 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 7.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 480,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 6.00M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $781.20 million, down from 6.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.4. About 103,805 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $566.95 million for 20.92 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $871.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Angies List Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 250,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $7.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Anaplan Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt accumulated 12,737 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Amg Natl Trust Fincl Bank reported 130,767 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 92,532 shares stake. Edge Wealth Management Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 4,501 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 262,249 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Country State Bank accumulated 469,154 shares. 2,104 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Management Llc. Scotia Capital has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company reported 0.21% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.2% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 113,601 shares. 209,234 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York. Staley Capital Advisers invested 2.42% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cannell Peter B Inc invested in 0.07% or 49,637 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Lc holds 9,321 shares. Citigroup invested in 1.45 million shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fox Corp by 745,000 shares to 10.50 million shares, valued at $384.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 17.09 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.