Schlumberger (SLB) Stake Has Boosted by Jacobs & Co; Occidental Pete (OXY) Holder Capital Planning Advisors Has Boosted Position by $332,112

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 26.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 5,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 23,905 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 18,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $43.7. About 15.98 million shares traded or 57.39% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 6.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 7,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 121,469 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29M, up from 114,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.61% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $32.34. About 12.45M shares traded or 25.44% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.37 million activity. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of stock. On Monday, June 10 the insider Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million. 10,000 shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R, worth $482,200. The insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850. Vangolen Glenn M. had bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650 on Tuesday, June 11. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) by 34,505 shares to 125,175 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 2,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,671 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 1,556 shares. Colony Group Ltd Liability Com holds 4,722 shares. Founders Fincl Securities Lc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Llc reported 86,262 shares. Blackrock holds 50.12 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 889,386 shares stake. Cohen Steers invested in 0.01% or 35,012 shares. Btc Inc reported 23,083 shares. Horrell Cap Mgmt stated it has 42 shares. Sigma Planning reported 9,881 shares. Iberiabank stated it has 0.22% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Northeast Consultants stated it has 4,051 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lockheed Martin Communications has 0.2% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 65,900 shares. Element Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.1% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Verity Verity Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 56,956 shares or 0.87% of the stock.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Investors Shouldn’t Fear Buffett’s “Silent Warning” on Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What Next For Occidental Petroleum? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Munger and Icahn Make Oil Investing ‘Easy’ – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Occidental Petroleum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘No Easy Way Out’ For Occidental Petroleum, Says Bearish JPMorgan – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56M and $587.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,329 shares to 137,514 shares, valued at $16.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) by 6,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,817 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Proffitt & Goodson Inc has 0.06% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Villere St Denis J Com Ltd Liability reported 181,726 shares stake. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 50,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Greenleaf Tru holds 30,254 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Washington Management holds 29,320 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt owns 7,800 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Tradewinds Management reported 753 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 115,501 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division has 0.19% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.33% or 6.77M shares. World Invsts reported 2.50 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Etrade Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 85,331 shares. New England And Management Inc has 0.26% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 8,874 shares. Fiduciary Inc Wi has invested 3.21% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 21,075 are held by Hemenway.