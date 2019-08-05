Schlumberger (SLB) Shares Declined While Haverford Trust Company Has Lowered by $1.79 Million Its Stake; As Duke Energy (DUK) Market Valuation Declined, Cypress Capital Group Raised Position by $1.62 Million

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 197.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 18,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 27,144 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 9,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $86.93. About 2.39M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy to deliver $38 million in tax savings to Ohio and Kentucky customers; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM; 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 11/04/2018 – Chapel Hill: Duke Energy Door-to-Door Marketing; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president; 27/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROPOSES RATE INCREASE IN SOUTH CAROLINA; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 65.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 41,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 22,336 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 63,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $36.07. About 8.14 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 28/04/2018 – Schlumberger Gets Approval to Buy Into Russia’s Biggest Driller; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Svc Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 25,214 shares to 375,782 shares, valued at $41.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Barclays Mbs Bond Fund (MBB).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger Keeps Hope Alive – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger wins contract for Chevron’s Gulf of Mexico offshore projects – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomas White Intl accumulated 10,888 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 10.62M are owned by Invesco. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Co owns 36,067 shares. Meyer Handelman holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 226,969 shares. Capital Intl Sarl accumulated 230,800 shares. Lenox Wealth Inc has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Korea Investment has invested 0.29% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt Communications owns 0.02% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 5,991 shares. Security Trust owns 8,300 shares. Jp Marvel Investment Advsr Lc invested in 33,066 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Paloma Prns Mgmt Communications has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mackenzie Financial holds 20,374 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 11,875 shares. Atlanta Mgmt L L C, Georgia-based fund reported 52,541 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 346,797 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 21.99 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com invested in 9,273 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Central Natl Bank Co invested in 0.04% or 1,999 shares. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has 0.24% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 3,890 shares. 4,905 are held by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sei Company has 0.07% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 233,374 shares. Middleton Ma stated it has 2,683 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Johnson Counsel owns 41,693 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability invested 0.1% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Calamos Wealth Ltd Com has invested 0.5% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Price T Rowe Md has 10.38 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Vestor Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,625 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amica Retiree Tru reported 4,070 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Hamel Associate, New Jersey-based fund reported 8,430 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt LP stated it has 13,675 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Duke Energy Foundation provides $250,000 in grants to address opioid addiction in 11 Indiana counties – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Duke Energy Renewables acquires 200-MW Holstein solar project in Texas from 8minute Solar Energy – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Duke Energy a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Retire Rich: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.