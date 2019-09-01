Schlumberger (SLB) Shareholder Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Lowered Holding as Stock Declined; Van Den Berg Management I Stake in Unit (UNT) Decreased by $302,680 as Stock Value Declined

Van Den Berg Management I Inc decreased its stake in Unit Corp (UNT) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc sold 21,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.94% . The institutional investor held 908,316 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.93 million, down from 929,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Unit Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $168.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.03. About 1.01M shares traded or 30.22% up from the average. Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) has declined 74.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.01% the S&P500. Some Historical UNT News: 16/05/2018 – UNIT CORP – ON MAY 10, SUPERIOR PIPELINE COMPANY THAT IS EQUALLY OWNED BETWEEN CO & SP INVESTOR HOLDINGS, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Unit Corp 1Q EPS 15c; 09/03/2018 – UNIT CORP EXTENDS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT’S TERM TO APRIL 4, ’19; 03/05/2018 – Unit Corp 1Q Rev $205.1M; 21/03/2018 – Unit Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 INTERDIGITAL – PLANS TO EFFECT CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING WHEREBY CO TO CREATE NEW FIRST-TIER UNIT CORP WHICH IN TURN WILL CREATE NEW DIRECT UNIT CORP; 06/04/2018 – UNIT CORP – AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR DECREASE IN MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT TO $475 MLN, INCREASE IN BORROWING BASE TO $525 MLN, AMONG OTHERS; 06/04/2018 – Unit Corp. Borrowing Base Can Increase Following Use of Proceeds to Pay Down Principal Balance Under Credit Pact; 03/05/2018 – UNIT CORP 1Q ADJ EPS 21C, EST. 21C; 29/03/2018 – UNIT CORP. TO SELL 50% INTEREST IN SUPERIOR PIPELINE FOR $300M

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 22,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 164,775 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 million, down from 187,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 11.54M shares traded or 11.50% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 23 – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Smead Value Fund Buys 2 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger (SLB) Down 15.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03M for 19.77 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Advsr Lc has invested 0.63% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Culbertson A N Commerce invested in 36,161 shares. Moreover, Ws Management Lllp has 0.38% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc has invested 0.72% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 1.29 million shares. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel, a Ohio-based fund reported 371,642 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bb&T reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Shelter Mutual Insurance Commerce invested in 1.31% or 102,160 shares. Saybrook Cap Nc has invested 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cullen Frost Bankers invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). South State holds 55,753 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Trust Fund accumulated 27,556 shares. 491,781 are held by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co. Endurance Wealth Mngmt owns 81,722 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $727.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc by 30,000 shares to 99,660 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold UNT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 46.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 47.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp Inc stated it has 49,878 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Fincl Service Advisors reported 0% stake. Walleye Trading Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) for 15,308 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Lc holds 11,252 shares. D E Shaw & Communications Inc invested in 128,378 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt reported 205 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The owns 34,981 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% of its portfolio in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership accumulated 42,099 shares. Prudential Fin accumulated 0.02% or 741,287 shares. Wisconsin-based Morgan Dempsey Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0.38% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0% in Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT).