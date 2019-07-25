Schlumberger (SLB) Shareholder Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Decreased Position by $964,705; Amarillo National Bank Cut Its Stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by $535,158

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 13.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank sold 4,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,093 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.55M, down from 34,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $140.24. About 14.23M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS OFFICE 365 COMMERCIAL NOW HAS MORE THAN 135 MLN MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS, OFFICE 365 CONSUMER SUBSCRIBERS ROSE TO 30.6 MLN, CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 22,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 164,775 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18M, down from 187,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.99. About 5.36M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core U.S.Aggregate (AGG) by 55,515 shares to 162,550 shares, valued at $17.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in I (MUB) by 3,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500/Barra Growth (IVW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4.

