Schlumberger (SLB) Shareholder Hemenway Trust Company Cut Its Position; As Chegg (CHGG) Share Price Rose, Holder Seatown Holdings Has Boosted Position

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 7,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 21,075 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $918,000, down from 28,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $31.5. About 2.90M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 435.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 52,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 64,271 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.27. About 396,413 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.13M for 19.21 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 18,893 shares to 116,522 shares, valued at $15.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 20,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 155,138 shares to 440,520 shares, valued at $12.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 530,708 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.