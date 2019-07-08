Schlumberger (SLB) Position Has Upped by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc; White Pine Investment Co Holding in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Increased as Share Value Declined

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 48.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 121,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 371,642 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.19M, up from 250,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $39.88. About 3.67 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.83. About 1.40 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – Southwest plane with cracked window diverted to Cleveland; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines To Begin Service to Four Hawaiian Airports; 23/04/2018 – Southwest cancels more U.S. flights as it inspects engines; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: DEMAND STRENGHTENED AFTER MARKETING EFFORTS RESUMED; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO WON’T COMMENT ON COSTS OF NY, DC SLOT LEASES; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – APRIL 2018 LOAD FACTOR WAS 82.5 PERCENT, COMPARED WITH 84.0 PERCENT IN APRIL 2017; 17/04/2018 – Midair Engine Explosion Kills One on Southwest Airlines Plane; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Airlines Now Sees 1Q Operating Revenue Per Available Seat Mile Flat With Recast Year-Ago; 20/04/2018 – ENGINE MANUFACTURER CFM RECOMMENDS EMERGENCY INSPECTIONS WITHIN THE NEXT 20 DAYS TO FAN BLADES OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES AFTER SOUTHWEST AIRLINES INCIDENT -STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: 2ND QTR UNIT REVENUE WILL BE BOTTOM FOR THE YR

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31 million and $540.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 5,865 shares to 158,138 shares, valued at $12.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 8,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,161 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halsey Assocs Incorporated Ct accumulated 18,031 shares. The Japan-based Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 102,963 shares. Hartford Mngmt Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 4.97 million were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Co. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 400,700 shares. Southport Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 20,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Pcl owns 210,491 shares. Glynn Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hilton Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 80 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Llc reported 68,141 shares. Welch Group has 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 9,705 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Serv has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Whittier Trust Comm Of Nevada Inc stated it has 32,776 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $199.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Commercial Bank Na reported 6,500 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 59,700 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 346,078 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Montgomery Investment Management holds 0.18% or 7,900 shares. Stanley holds 20,137 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 80 shares. Grimes & has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Smith Graham Com Invest Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 163,130 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Limited Liability reported 41 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.96% stake. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 228,784 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Scotland Public Limited Company holds 405,905 shares. Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Limited invested in 1.14% or 32,500 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 3,977 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorp accumulated 32,970 shares.