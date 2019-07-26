Schlumberger (SLB) Position Has Lifted by Staley Capital Advisers Inc; Nwq Investment Management Company Raised Stake in Neenah (NP) as Shares Declined

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Neenah Inc (NP) by 33.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 91,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 365,431 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.52 million, up from 274,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Neenah Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $63.73. About 80,138 shares traded. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.17% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 09/05/2018 – NEENAH 1Q EPS 95C, EST. $1.04; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH SAYS 2Q NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE MAY BE $30M-$40M; 16/04/2018 – Royce Special Equity Exits Neenah, Cuts CSS Industries; 01/05/2018 – Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Neenah Inc. ‘BB’ CCR And ILR; Outlook Positive; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Glenn Groth: Grothman to Host Job Fair in Neenah on March 23, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Neenah Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neenah Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NP); 28/03/2018 – Neenah at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 23.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 136,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 712,607 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.05M, up from 576,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $39.95. About 7.46 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 424,080 shares to 2.50M shares, valued at $25.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 36,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold NP shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 14.21 million shares or 4.63% less from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 0% or 26,125 shares. Advsr Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 5,596 shares. Charles Schwab Management accumulated 149,036 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 498 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership owns 5,480 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 3,132 shares. Brinker Cap holds 9,453 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 517,523 were accumulated by State Street Corp. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 6,532 shares. Confluence Invest Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 72,832 shares. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 13,060 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0% or 124,099 shares.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $66,918 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.25% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dowling Yahnke Ltd Co owns 28,561 shares. Moreover, National Asset Mngmt has 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 8,686 shares. Aristotle Capital Limited stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,331 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0.2% or 109,182 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Assoc Inc reported 0.03% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd Co holds 0.64% or 94,227 shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 15,752 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt holds 187,460 shares. Stewart & Patten Co has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc reported 107,609 shares stake. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa has 0.17% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 26,395 shares.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 25,000 shares to 175,069 shares, valued at $6.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcewen Mng Inc (NYSE:MUX) by 4.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

