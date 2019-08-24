Schlumberger (SLB) Position Has Boosted by Griffin Asset Management Inc; As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Share Value Declined, Montag & Caldwell Increased Its Position

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 44.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 41,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 133,874 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83 million, up from 92,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.43M shares traded or 30.80% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 51,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 270,686 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.87M, up from 219,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $151.57. About 26.14M shares traded or 245.48% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/05/2018 – TIE Kinetix Launches Solution to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership for Salesforce Partner Community Cloud Users; 15/05/2018 – CORVEX ADDED NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce.com (CRM) Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire MuleSoft (Transcript); 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 09/04/2018 – X2ENGINE, TAPS CRM DAVID BUCHANAN AS CEO; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE 1Q BILLINGS GROWTH +17%, EST. +12%; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Completes Acquisition of MuleSoft

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $707.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 4,554 shares to 63,925 shares, valued at $5.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 6,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,662 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lee Danner And Bass stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Canal Insurance invested in 1.48% or 100,000 shares. Moreover, Capital Limited Ca has 0.38% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Rampart Investment Mgmt Com Ltd Liability Corporation owns 12,484 shares. Princeton Strategies Group Limited Liability Corporation owns 42,410 shares. Country Club Trust Na has 154,492 shares. First Interstate Bancorp reported 106,276 shares. First Mercantile Tru Com has invested 0.18% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 11,143 are held by Weatherly Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Bender Robert Assoc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 19,162 shares. 400,700 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp. Enterprise Fincl Serv reported 3,601 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Kings Point Cap Management invested in 282 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.14% or 1.21M shares.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 31,138 shares to 341,716 shares, valued at $85.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 21,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,464 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

