Schlumberger (SLB) Holding Held by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc; Capital International Investors Increases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 14.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 392,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 3.09 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $568.44 million, up from 2.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $182.98. About 1.28 million shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 29/05/2018 – Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Appoints Shane Ward as General Counsel; 24/05/2018 – Vertex Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.81; 09/04/2018 – Mass. governor defends Vertex drug pricing, saying ‘innovation is expensive’; 30/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS VERTEX AEROSPACE SERVICES CORPORATION TO RATING ‘B’; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Provides Customer Platform to DC Water; 30/05/2018 – FDA slaps a clinical hold on sickle cell IND filed by Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics $VRTX $CRSP -20%; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Appoints Kimberly White as Chief Commun Officer; 20/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Vertex battles with the U.K. over the price of its cystic fibrosis drug; 31/05/2018 – Plu s- UPDATED: FDA slaps a clinical hold on sickle cell IND filed for a new gene therapy from Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics $VRTX $CRSP

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 182,713 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96 million, up from 144,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $34.53. About 7.87M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

