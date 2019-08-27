Schlumberger (SLB) Holder Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Position; Kt (KT) Shareholder Kopernik Global Investors Has Upped Position

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Kt Corp (KT) by 39.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 1.90 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% . The hedge fund held 6.67M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.93M, up from 4.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Kt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.12. About 134,505 shares traded. KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) has declined 12.46% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical KT News: 15/04/2018 – S.KOREA POLICE TO SUMMON KT CEO ON FUNDING PROBE: MONEYTODAY; 09/05/2018 – KT Corp. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Rev KRW5.710T Vs KRW5.612T; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – QTRLY ALUMINIUM PRODUCTION 846 KT VS 889 KT A YEAR AGO; 22/03/2018 – SEOUL — South Korean telecom company KT will launch a 5G wireless service for business clients early next year, potentially giving the country a head start on the development of “internet of things” systems built on the superfast data communications technology; 14/05/2018 – KT Builds Africa’s 1st Nationwide LTE Network in Rwanda; 02/05/2018 – KT Corp. 1Q Net KRW224.10B Vs KRW224.30B; 07/05/2018 – Lan Kwai Fong Group partners with South Korea’s largest telecom company KT; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – OLYMPIC DAM PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REDUCED FROM 150 KT TO ABOUT 135 KT; 23/05/2018 – KT Showcases 5G Innovation at the World IT Show 2018

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 182,713 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96 million, up from 144,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $31.19. About 4.10 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pillar Pacific Mngmt Lc has 0.3% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sit Investment Associates holds 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 2,300 shares. Kempen Capital Management Nv invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hirtle Callaghan Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Beacon accumulated 51,609 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp accumulated 1.36 million shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Management reported 27,811 shares. Cwm Ltd stated it has 9,859 shares. The Texas-based Kempner Mngmt has invested 2.79% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bragg Financial Advsrs Incorporated reported 42,070 shares. Assetmark accumulated 2,616 shares. Colonial Trust Advsr reported 0.44% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Lodestar Inv Counsel Lc Il accumulated 48,566 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Com reported 15,244 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Parsons Capital Incorporated Ri has 55,098 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 11 investors sold KT shares while 50 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 140.85 million shares or 6.02% more from 132.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 2,665 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kiltearn Prns Llp accumulated 2.7% or 7.64M shares. Boston Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.61M shares. Cutler Counsel Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) for 11,956 shares. Ajo LP invested in 0.03% or 536,385 shares. Stifel Fin Corp holds 145,587 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Interest Ca stated it has 51,500 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & Company invested in 346,078 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT) or 783,697 shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Management Gmbh reported 57,300 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Management reported 289,865 shares stake. Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 154 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc holds 81,100 shares. Comerica Natl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT).