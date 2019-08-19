Schlumberger (SLB) Holder Wilkins Investment Counsel Boosted Its Stake; As Bank Amer (BAC) Valuation Rose, Holder Roundview Capital Decreased Its Stake by $1.60 Million

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $27.03. About 70.84M shares traded or 38.41% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP – QTRLY NONINTEREST INCOME INCREASED $327 MILLION, OR 3%, TO $11.5 BILLION; 24/05/2018 – Square Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SEC awards Merrill Lynch whistleblowers a record $83 million; 05/03/2018 MOVES-Chubb, Deutsche Asset Management, Euromoney, BOfA Merrill, Moelis; 20/03/2018 – The Morning Risk Report: BofA Whistlebowers Win Record Awards; 10/05/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 08/03/2018 – SEC: Merrill Lynch Charged With Gatekeeping Failures in Unregistered Sales of Securities; 12/04/2018 – BofA Raises Concerns About Zambia’s Debt as Risks Seen Growing; 04/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES INC AHH.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $15.50 FROM $16

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 182,713 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96 million, up from 144,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.56 million shares traded or 32.84% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Receives New Orders for Replacing Competitor Equipment; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $420.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,853 shares to 9,819 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 14,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.79 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

