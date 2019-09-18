Schlumberger (SLB) Holder Estabrook Capital Management Lifted Stake by $397,390; Cambridge Financial Group Holding in Kroger Co (KR) Lifted by $733.22 Million

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 33,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 220,530 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79 billion, up from 186,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $25.4. About 2.10 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of Smith’s Food & Drug Centers, Inc. 1994-A; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Posts Profit Growth As Costs Rise; 15/03/2018 – AIM: US HIGHLAND, RAISED $32M INVESTMENT FROM KROGER; 26/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Target And Kroger Refute Merger Rumors; 20/04/2018 – KROGER CO – 2018 NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED CONTEMPLATED SALE OF THE CONVENIENCE STORES – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Kroger Short-Interest Ratio Rises 42% to 7 Days; 08/03/2018 – KROGER SEES FY EPS $1.95 TO $2.15; 17/05/2018 – Kroger’s E-Commerce Deal Seen as Warning Shot in Grocery Battle; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Sale Includes 762 Convenience Stores; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – EXPECTS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS, EXCLUDING MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, AND PURCHASES OF LEASED FACILITIES, TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.0 BILLION IN 2018

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 0.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 10 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 21,384 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $849.80M, up from 21,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 2.81 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $610.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 177 shares to 10,063 shares, valued at $1.65 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co Shs (NYSE:MNK) by 1,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,016 shares, and cut its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 67 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 622.19 million shares or 0.93% less from 628.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

